Queiroga rebuts cardiology societies

Minister Marcelo Queiroga countered criticism he has received from cardiology societies after having published an ordinance that reduced the amounts that can be paid by the SUS (Unified Health System) on materials and procedures used by professionals in the sector. In recent days, several interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery organizations have mobilized against the measure.

“Hospitals that are part of the highly complex cardiovascular care network, so relevant to Brazilians, cannot depend exclusively on the marketing margins of special materials. It is a model that cannot be sustained in the long term. For this reason, the Ministry of Health Health began a restructuring of this remuneration model,” said the minister.

According to the ordinance, the reduction in investment is an “optimization of public resources”. Altogether, the ordinance “provides for a reduction of resources in the order of R$ 292,653,490.61, which will be deducted from the Annual Financial Limit of Medium and High Complexity of the States, Federal District and Municipalities, to be applied in specialized care policies “, points out an excerpt from the document.

According to Queiroga, the first step was to review and adjust the values ​​of orthotics, prostheses and special materials used in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. “The savings generated by this action will be fully reversed in improving the remuneration of health professionals and hospitals”, he says.

The government should soon announce new measures to strengthen highly complex cardiovascular care and equalize these distortions and bring sustainability to hospitals operating in this segment. “These are historic actions that the government of PR Bolsonaro has the courage to carry out”, explains Queiroga.

With the change, the government must withdraw from the SUS around R$ 300 million, according to calculations by the Brazilian Alliance of Innovative Industry in Health. Ao UOL, the president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, Eduardo Rocha, said that the changes should seriously burden medical device companies. “Suppliers have signaled that as of January they will not be able to supply us. We are in a panic about this, because the patient will arrive and will not be able to be treated,” says Rocha.

The board of the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology) met yesterday to debate the Ministry of Health’s ordinance. The trend is to release a critical note to the ordinance, expressing concern about the possible shortage of cardiology equipment in hospitals due to the ordinance. Queiroga is licensed president of SBC and left the organization’s command to assume the portfolio.