Rafael shows animation with Botafogo’s new investor and predicts headlines: ‘Lots of good news happening’

The high expectations about the purchase of SAF from Botafogo it even reached the players – in this case, a fan on the field. Right-back Rafael showed anxiety with the operation led by John Textor in an interview this Tuesday before the “Jogo das Estrelas”, at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro.

– I came here to help Botafogo, I think I could help more off the field than on the inside, but it’s wonderful to see my Botafogo move up to the first division and a lot of good news happening. We hope for the project to work, for us to win titles and go back to where we should never have left – he said.

It is worth remembering that, with the pre-contract signed, the process for Botafogo to have the football department, in fact, professionalized, can take up to 120 days through bureaucratic operations.

Since Rafael arrived, in the middle of the season, another name talked about behind the scenes at Nilton Santos is that of Fábio, his twin brother. No. 7 stated that the tendency is for the left-back to continue in French football for a longer time.

– We did talk. My brother is well there now, in his team (Nantes), he’s in 7th, 8th place… It’s been 20 years since the team goes to the Europa League and now it has a chance to go. It’s tranquility, letting him have a good head. I think his contract will automatically renew for the amount of games. That’s up to him, not me,” he explained.