Rafinha Bastos comments on Ana Paula Padro: ‘insupportvel’ – Famous

Rafinha Bastos



, known for his acid humor and very sincere remarks, nudged Ana Paula Padro during an episode of her podcast, the





More than 8 minutes





. The comedian received Mohamad Hind, a participant in the first edition of



MasterChef



, program presented by Ana Paula.

During the interview, Mohmad, who has a cooking channel on youtube, praised Ana Paula and spoke about the journalist with great affection. “I cooked really badly, as an amateur should cook. And that was the idea of ​​the program, I was a necessary character. I was a bit ‘rebellious’, I replied, Ana Paula Padro herself called me ‘mouthed,’ recounted the chef.

Upon hearing this, Rafinha Bastos said: “How boring, isn’t it? Boring! (



Ana Paula Padro



)”. “Ana Paula helped me a lot after the program”, said Mohamad to Bastos, who replied:

“Really? Interesting, because she never helped me. She’s insufferable. Insufferable, Mohamad! This woman is one of the most insufferable people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Rafinha, who has interviewed Ana Paula on her former Band show, o



now afternoon



.

“She was on my show (



now afternoon



) and it was very unpleasant. It doesn’t hit, when the person is unbearable,” said Rafinha. This is not the first time the comedian has shot Ana Paula in his podcast.

Mohamad joked and suggested to the comedian that he call Ana Paula for More than 8 Minutes. Rafinha replied: “I like everyone. From (Erick) Jacquin, from (Henrique) Fogaa, from Paola… but Ana Paula Padro is unbearable.” Check out: