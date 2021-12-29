Rafinha Bastos talks about Ana Paula Padrão when interviewing former MasterChef Mohamad: ‘She’s unbearable’

During the recording of his podcast ‘Mais Que 8 Minutos’, also available on YouTube, ex-CQC Rafinha Bastos spoke about Ana Paula Padrão during an interview with Mohamad Hindi, ex-MasterChef. Hindi was talking about her role in the show and what it was like to participate in the competition. “I cooked a lot poorly, like an amateur should cook. And that was the idea of ​​the show, I was a necessary character, nowadays seeing… yes, they are characters. I was a bit of a ‘rebellion’, I really answered… Ana Paula Padrão herself called me a ‘mouth-to-mouth’”, he said.

It was then that Rafinha Bastos interrupted the conversation to talk about the journalist and presenter. “How boring, right? Boring!” he said. Mohamed is still trying to soften the attack. “Ana Paula Padrão helped me a lot after the program”, he reinforced.

The comedian continued: “Is that so? Interesting, because she never helped me… she’s insufferable,” he said. “Unbearable, Muhammad. This woman is one of the most insufferable people I’ve ever met in my life.” Mohamed then suggests having her on the program. “Call her to come here any day.” Rafinha then says that he wouldn’t even call Ana Paula Padrão ‘to pass by his house’.

He even talked about the other MasterChef presenters. “I like them all. Of [Erick] Jacquin, of the [Henrique] Fogazza, by Paola [Carosella]… but Ana Paula Padrão is unbearable. She was on my show, on Agora é Tarde and she was pretty nasty. It doesn’t hit… when the person is unbearable…”, he concludes.

Check out the excerpt:

