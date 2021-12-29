Rains that caused damage in Bahia should reach the Southeast this Wednesday (29) – 12/29/2021 – Daily

The heavy rains that caused damage in Bahia are moving to the Southeast of the country. The forecast is that the storms reach the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo this Wednesday (29) and remain for seven to ten days.

The Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a yellow alert, of attention, for the region. States in the central region of the country must also be reached.

According to the institute, a convergence zone of the South Atlantic (ZCAS) that reached the municipalities of Bahia is moving to the Southeast. These zones form corridors that extend from the south of the Amazon region to the central area of ​​the South Atlantic, channeling the humidity from the Amazon to other areas, which causes intense rains.

The forecast is that the most affected areas are the center and south of Minas Gerais, the northern region of São Paulo, the Vale do Paraíba and the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. There is also the possibility of storms with gusts of wind and hail in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro, in the Mata de Minas area and in the Vale do Ribeira, in São Paulo.

This Tuesday (28), cities in the ABC region registered flooding after a heavy storm. In Mauá, a station on the 10-Turquoise line of the CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) was flooded. Santo André also registered flooding points.

In the city of São Paulo, the forecast is that there will be rain on New Year’s night, with a minimum of 18°C ​​and a maximum of 26°C, and a probability of 75% of rain.