Read our first impressions of the HBO Max special

fans of the saga Harry Potter will receive a great gift filled with nostalgia on January 1st: the special Back Hogwarts arrives at the catalog of HBO Max bringing together the cast of the original films in conversations filled with emotional memories about the legacy of the work of J.K. Rowling.

THE Omelet already had access to the production, and was able to check out a special that it manages to be everything the fans expected: emotional, intimate and grand at the same time. Best of all, watching the production scenes, pit seems that time has not passed when we see Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) together again, such is the chemistry of the trio. Check out our full first impressions below:

The special also features guest appearances Ralph Fiennes, bonnie wright, Tom Felton, oliver and James Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch and Matthew Lewis.

The production will celebrate 20 years of release of The Philosophy Stone, the franchise’s first feature. The HBO Max special will also feature the filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films in Harry Potter.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

The seven books in the franchise Harry Potter have been adapted into eight films by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. Author JK Rowling now works on the derivative franchise fantastic animals, which has already had two movies released and has another three in development.

The third feature will be located in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.