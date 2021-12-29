Registry Offices Will Have to Scan Collections and Offer Online Services, Defines Government | Economy

The federal government published this Tuesday (28) in the “Official Gazette of the Union” a provisional measure (MP) that defines that the registry offices will have to digitize the collection itself and offer services over the internet .

As it is an MP, the act of the government already has the force of law, but it needs to be approved by the National Congress within 120 days to become a definitive law. The deadline will be counted when the Legislative Power resumes its work.

Among the services that can be done online are:

property records;

birth certificate;

wedding certificate;

unified queries in the document databases of all registries (through data such as CPF, CNPJ or property registration).

Among other points, the MP states that the services will have to be offered over the internet by January 31, 2023. The implementation schedule will be established by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

According to the government, the physical offices will continue to function normally and providing services in person.

Digitization of the collection

The deadline for digitizing the collection, however, will still be defined, through regulation.

The MP states that notary offices need to be in possession of physical books.

According to the Ministry of Economy, notary offices will be able to issue certificates electronically even if the digitization of the collection is not completed until January 2023.

According to the government, the services must be provided through a unified system, the Electronic Public Records System (Serp), created by the provisional measure.

The measure also states that the system will be developed and funded by the registries themselves, without public resources.

“Instead of going in person to the registry, citizens will be able to access the central website and make inquiries about the property. If they have the registration, they can type in the query field and will have access to a summary of the registration status and all registrations specific actions for that property”, declared Alexandre Ywata, Undersecretary of Economic Law of the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

According to Emmanuel Sousa de Abreu, Undersecretary for Microeconomic Policy at the Ministry of Economy, parents and guardians will be able to register children online.

Currently, to register a child, it is necessary to take documents from the hospital and parents to a registry office for natural persons.

“Many children today are not registered in the country due to the difficulty of moving humble families to registration offices for natural persons. If this can be done online, it makes the registration of these children much easier. You are in the hospital with your wife, you want to register your child does not need to leave the hospital to take documentation to the registry,” he explains.

The provisional measure allows:

the person use electronic means to pay fees charged in issuing the records;

charged in issuing the records; the person pay all fees at once , in a single guide.

The rules will still be regulated by the government.

The central system of registry offices will be funded from a private fund, to be managed by the CNJ’s National Justice Department. This fund will be funded by the registrars themselves, meaning there will be no public funds involved.

According to Abreu, registry offices will have a reduction in administrative costs, such as the need for physical space, personnel and materials. With this, the undersecretary assesses that the implementation of digital services will not necessarily represent a burden for the notary offices.