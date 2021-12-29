REIT Center: XP reinforces preference for “paper” funds and caution with shopping malls and slabs, rent inflation accelerates; ifix goes up

(Shutterstock)

Profitability highlights in 2021, “paper” real estate funds, which invest in fixed income securities, are on the radar of analysts, such as Maria Fernanda Violatti and Ronaldo Candiev, from XP, who reinforce the recommendation in this type of FII. Despite the recovery in December, shopping and corporate slab funds are still viewed with caution.

In the last report of the year, XP points out that the recommended portfolio of real estate funds maintains greater allocation in FIIs with a defensive character, among them receivables and logistical real estate funds.

With good income and less risk of loss of equity, Maria Fernanda believes that “paper” funds are an excellent alternative for diversification and risk mitigation, especially in periods of high market volatility.

“Given the macroeconomic scenario with inflation prospects at higher levels in the short and medium term, we continue to see the risk-return ratio still attractive in this type of fund”, says the XP analyst, who prefers funds that are linked to General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) and the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In December, receivables funds had a 50% share in XP’s recommended portfolio, which returned close to 7%. The performance is similar to that of the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – in the period.

In the penultimate session of 2021, investors also monitor the result of the December IGP-M. “Rent inflation” accelerated by 0.87% in December, after rising 0.02% in November (read more along the REIT Center).

This Wednesday (29), the IFIX operates in the positive field. At 10:45, the indicator rose 0.52%, to 2,782 points. Yesterday, the index closed up 0.89%, the ninth rise followed by the Ifix.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KFOF11 Kinea FoF Titles and Val. Mob. 2.65 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls 2.48 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 2.27 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.96 HSLG11 HSI Logistics Logistics 1.9

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (29):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. Mob. -1 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. Mob. -0.97 SADI11 Santander Papers Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. -0.6 PATC11 Homeland Corporate Buildings Corporate Slabs -0.33 LVBI11 Logistics VBI Logistics -0.19

Source: B3

Change in Green Towers readjustment policy, Faria Lima Capital offer and more

Green Towers (GTWR11) advances in negotiations with Banco do Brasil to change the rent index

Banco do Brasil accepted the conditions imposed by the Green Towers fund for changes in the policy for readjusting the rent of the 138 thousand square meter property that serves as the administrative headquarters of the financial institution, in Brasília.

Under the contract, the lease value, currently at R$ 10.1 million, would be corrected by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which accumulates an increase of almost 18% in 12 months.

The agreement negotiated between Green Towers and Banco do Brasil provides for the correction of the rent by the fixed rate of 11.5%, with retroactive effect from November 2021.

Among the conditions proposed by the fund for the move are the extension of the lease agreement and the review of the termination fine if the lessee gives up the property. The demands were accepted by Banco do Brasil.

In December, the share of Green Towers has already increased by 20% on the Stock Exchange. The fund’s dividend return is at 7% in the last 12 months.

Faria Lima (FLCR11) wants to raise up to BRL 50 million in a new offer

The Faria Lima Capital Recebíveis fund approved the second issue of shares and intends to initially raise up to R$50 million.

The unit price of the new quotas was set at R$100.50, already considering the cost of the offer. In the session this Tuesday (28), the paper closed at R$ 101.79.

According to a notice to the market, current shareholders may exercise their right to preference between January 7th and 19th, 2022.

With a net worth of R$50 million, Faria Lima invests in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices and the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate). Today, the fund’s portfolio is predominantly indexed to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Single property Hedge Realty (HRDF11) has a high value of 13%

A revaluation of the only property of the Hedge Realty Development fund pointed to an increase of 13.2% in the book value of the space, according to a relevant fact disclosed this Tuesday (28).

After the sale of a logistics warehouse in Minas Gerais, the fund’s portfolio consists of only one piece of land in Itaim Paulista, in the east side of São Paulo (SP). Initially, the space would be used for the development of a shopping mall.

According to Hedge Realty, the difference indicated by the annual revaluation represents an increase of 7.0% in the equity value of the fund’s quota.

Currently, Hedge Realty’s equity is estimated at R$8.5 million.

Real estate turnover: IGP-M picks up again in December, Goldman Sachs will require booster on return to office

“Rent inflation” picks up again in December

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) increased 0.87% in December, after rising 0.02% in November, reported this Wednesday (29) the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result was above the median of the Broadcast Projections survey, which indicated a high of 0.74% for the indicator, with estimates ranging from 0.06% to 1.02%.

Inflation accumulated by the IGP-M in 2021 was 17.74%, also above the median of 17.63%. In 2020, the indicator closed the year at 23.14%.

The acceleration of the December IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which reversed the sign and moved from a deflation of 0.29% in November to a high of 0.95%. The wholesale price index accumulated inflation of 20.57% in 2021, after 31.63% in 2020.

Goldman Sachs will require booster on return to office

Goldman Sachs, one of the staunchest proponents of returning employees to offices, will make booster shots against Covid-19 mandatory as it defends its work philosophy as infection rates rise in New York.

Anyone who walks into one of its offices must take a booster by Feb. 1, if eligible by that date, the investment bank told its staff in the United States.

Meanwhile, mandatory testing will double to twice a week starting Jan. 10, the bank said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the new measures.

The adjustments contrast with the loosening of corporate America return-to-office guidelines as the omicron variant and year-end meetings drive a worldwide increase in coronavirus cases.

