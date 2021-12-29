Release date may have leaked

The release date for the long-awaited God of War Ragnarok may have been leaked. Although PlayStation Studios / Sony hasn’t announced when the game arrives for PS4 and PS5, an alleged change to the PlayStation Store code may have revealed the information.

According to PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account dedicated to analyzing the PS Store’s backend and publicly reporting how much storage space games will take up on Sony consoles, God of War Ragnarok’s data has been changed and the release date it’s September 30, 2022.

According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder! 🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxC — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 27, 2021

It is also worth pointing out, as the account itself did, that this date can only be a placeholder, that is, a provisional date to be inserted in the code of the game page in the store before inserting the final release date.

Still, God of War Ragnarok is expected to be released sometime in 2022. The Santa Monica Studio game, which continues Kratos’ Scandinavian saga, has been pushed back from 2021 to next year. The actor who gives life to the Spartan, Christopher Judge, revealed that he was the reason behind the postponement of the game.

God of War: Ragnarok will be the conclusion of the Nordic saga of Kratos and Atreus, set for release in 2022, on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

