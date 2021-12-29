Remember all the talents CBLOL Academy unveiled in 2021

The year 2021 was a milestone for the Brazilian scenario of League of Legends, as it was the year that introduced the Franchise System to the CBLOL and reshaped the competitive ecosystem, where ten teams have now become members of the Riot Games Brazil and participate simultaneously in CBLOL and Liga Academy, similar to LCS in North America.

In order to reveal new talents, the CBLOL Academy entered the place of challenging circuit and brought a new dynamic to the competitive scene in Brazil. Before being just a source of entertainment, in addition to being a gateway to the elite, the new “second division” has already brought new names to the scene. Whether they will succeed is another story, but many started their careers and give an idea of ​​who the future of Brazilian LoL will be.

Continue after advertising

Check out all the names revealed in 2021:

1st split

Cruise (small, Lawi)

Flemish (Cacah, scary, Neptune)

Fury (concrete, goot)

INTZ (sKB, Gragoland, Yatsu, Taara)

KaBuM (Dioge, Bankai, Sneez, Stankie )

LOUD (Liz, France)

paiN (Undersky, Mayakuza, Qats, Tkk, Griff, Mido/YoruJoy)

RED (ShaQuinn, Neephesto)

Rensga (Klyon, )

Vorax (Disamis, Ravenzin, scamber, Horse)

2nd split

Netshoes Miners (Hugato, Ari)

Flamengo (Jean Mago)

Fury (kick, Screens)

INTZ (Vision)

KaBuM (Guigs)

LOUD – 0

paiN – 0

RED (NiT Cesar, Promise)

Rensga (Fiennes)

Vorax (Thunder1)

New players on the Brazilian scene

With the entry of the franchise system, a total of 41 new players started their professional careers, 30 in the first split and another 11 in the second. A positive kickoff for the idea of ​​renewing Brazilian talent for League of Legends, not least because it was only the first year of Franchise Systems.

The team that revealed the most new players was the paiN Gaming, bringing six new players onto the official Riot Games professional circuit. Behind her, we have more than one organization that revealed five new names each: INTZ, Kaboom and vorax.

We also had unique experiences in this first year of Academy. This is the case with mono champions, Gragoland, ShaQuinn and NiT Cesar, in addition to the great promise of the Brazilian scene, Jean Magus.

Jean Mago had the greatest success, as he was champion of the 2nd split at CBLOL Academy this year with Flamengo. Despite this, he announced that he would not like to continue playing competitively, but left open his return for the second half of next year.

CBLOL Academy’s great revelations

Having seen the large number of new athletes who arrived on the Brazilian scene in 2021 through the Liga Academy, as was to be expected, some drew more attention and even had chances in the main league. It is the case of Neptune, who played the 2nd split for Flamengo in the elite and will defend FURIA next year, alongside fNb, Ranger, Envy and RedBert.

It is also worth noting that the entire team Academy do rubro-negro was promoted to the main team and, along with Tutsz, will play in the main league in 2022. Therefore, Boal, Asta, Flare and Bounty make up Flamengo’s lineup along with mid-laner. Also in rubro-negro, an honorable mention to Jean Mago, who, as we mentioned, was champion in his first split as a professional.

Next steps

Even with a good start on the topic of revealing new talent, it is unlikely that in 2022 we will have a similar number to this year. After all, the main objective of Liga Academy is not only to reveal more players, but also to prepare them for the elite in the coming years.

As you might expect, it’s not in a split or a single season that all players will be successful and will be promoted. The process takes time and patience, both from the organizations and from the players themselves. However, it is important to highlight the good start and observe the evolution of newcomers, as well as the arrival of more players in 2022 and in the years to come.

See too: CBLOL hits the nail on the franchise, but will have big challenges in 2022