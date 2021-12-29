rent inflation rises 0.87% in December; 2021 closes at 17.8%

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) rose 0.87% in December, after changing 0.02% in November, according to information released today by the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). Compared to previous years of the historical series, which began in 2002, this is the second highest increase in the index, motivated by the changes in consumption generated by the pandemic.

Between January and December 2021, the index known as ‘rent inflation’ accumulated an increase of 17.78%. In December 2020, the index had risen 0.96% and had accumulated an increase of 23.14% in 12 months, ending the year with the highest annual variation in the series.

According to information released by the FGV, André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indices, stated that the monthly figures were influenced by the increase in beef prices, a reflection of domestic demand and the resumption of exports, in addition to the acceleration of prices for crops affected by frosts and droughts, such as coffee.

‘[Café e açúcar] they also help explain the 20.57% increase accumulated by the IPA in 2021. Sugarcane prices rose 57.13% in the year, while the price of coffee rose 152.35% in the same period’, he detailed Brazil

The IGP-M became a parameter for real estate brokers and tenants when defining adjustments to real estate contracts. The index shows the variation in consumer prices and also tracks the cost of primary products, wholesale prices, raw materials and construction inputs.

With the advance of the pandemic, the index in 2020 was above the official inflation in Brazil, measured by the IPCA (Consumer Price Index).

IPA rose 0.95% in December

The IPA (Broad Producer Price Index) rose 0.95% in December, after falling 0.29 in November. In the analysis by stages of processing, the rate of the Final Goods group changed 0.53% in December. In the previous month, the group rate rose 0.97%.

The main contribution to the result came from the fuel subgroup. The rate went from 8.60% to 0.25% in the same period. The index for Finished Goods (ex), which excludes the subgroups of fresh food and fuel for consumption, changed by 0.70% in December, compared to 0.51% in the previous month.

The Intermediate Goods rate increased from 3.38% in November to 1.02% in December. The main responsible for this drop was the subgroup of materials and components for manufacturing, whose percentage dropped from 2.13% to 0.40%.

Also according to FGV, the stage of Raw Materials increased 1.22% in December, compared to a fall of 4.84% in

November.

The following items contributed to the advance of the group rate: iron ore (-15.15% to -0.52%), cattle (-4.39% to 11.69%) and soybeans (-2. 85% to -1.03%). In the opposite direction, the highlights were poultry (-1.37% to -5.08%), orange (-1.35% to -4.10%) and seed cotton (1.41% to 0. 05%).

CPI changed 0.84% ​​in December

Compared to 0.93% in November, the CPI (Consumer Price Index) varied 0.84% ​​in December this year. The Getúlio Vargas Foundation details that six to eight expense classes registered a decrease in their variation rates, influencing the final result.

The main contribution came from the Transport group (2.93% to 1.26%). In this expense category, it is worth mentioning the behavior of the item gasoline, whose rate rose from 7.14% in November to 2.24% in December.

The groups Food (0.74% to 0.54%), Communication (0.17% to 0.05%), Health and Personal Care (0.21% to 0.17%) also showed a decrease in their rates of change ), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.22% to 0.13%) and Clothing (0.62% to 0.61%).

The INCC (National Construction Cost Index) had an advance of 0.30% in the period, after rising 0.71% in the previous month.