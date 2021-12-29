Retrospective 2021: Famous people who joined OnlyFans this year

One of the most talked about names in 2021 was the adult content platform OnlyFans. The year was marked by a mass adhesion of the famous to the platform. OnlyFans is a subscription social network whose charges range from US$4.99 (R$27) to US$49.99 (R$267). Although many publish adult content, it also supports videos and photos from other genres, such as tutorials, music lessons, fitness activities and the creators’ particularities. The profile owner can still charge for access to posts separately. Eighty percent of the collected amount is received by the content creator, and the remaining 20% ​​goes to OnlyFans.

The quarantine boosted Google searches for the platform, and content creators saw the application as a way to profit from its content. Furthermore, if nudity is barred on Instagram, on OnlyFans it dominates the site and makes new millionaires.

Check out the list below with some of the famous people who joined OnlyFans:

Valesca Popozuda

The singer entered the platform to meet the request of fans on Twitter by launching the single Presentinho, an autobiographical song about anal sex. The funkeira will make available its looks for the clip and an exclusive photo shoot for its subscribers on August 13th.

Jessica Alves

The idea of ​​creating the OnlyFans profile comes two months after Jessica underwent bariatric surgery and lost more than 15 kilos.

Patricia Kiss

Patricia Kiss, known as Pat Kiss, lost custody of her daughter because of the content on the platform. I believe I suffered discrimination for being a Brazilian and beautiful woman. The price of beauty is expensive. Consequently, it also has to do with my profile on OnlyFans. And look, my content is just sensual. All of this led to this outcome. A good mother like me, considerate, caring. I suffered several prejudices in this case”, he said in an interview with Quem.

geisy arruda

The model and writer of erotic stories, at first, did not publish any photos or videos to mature the idea, but even so, she began to have a following and realized that it could be another source of income.

Gabily

The funkeira told through her Instagram that the idea of ​​being on the social network where nudes are allowed is not to make money by selling content, but to break the public’s prejudice about the platform.

Pietra Prince

Pietra Príncipe gave details about her success on the adult content platform Only Fans. The former presenter of Papo de Calcinha opened the profile in January and 470 publications for her subscribers on the platform.

Cristina Mortagua

Without a job, the muse of the 90s said that she was advised to make a profile on the platform – normally used for adult content – but that she doesn’t really know what it is about.

Jack Khury

The ex-BBB said that she even received money for a somewhat unusual request from a subscriber: a video in which she appeared in a bikini shaving her armpits.

Nana Gouvea

The model also joined the platform.

Francine Piaia

After becoming single, ex-BBB Francine Piaia decided to start a new career. She, who participated in the 9th edition of Globo’s reality show, opened an account on OnlyFans

Chris Guy

Former participant of the reality show Bela do Verão, on RedeTV, and known as Danilo Gentili’s Advogata, the model will sell sensual and explicit content on the platform.

Vanessa Mesquita

The “BBB 14” champion also entered the platform to sell erotic content.

