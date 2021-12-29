Rico Melquiades does not receive anything in the mailbox: ‘I will become a laughingstock’ – Famous

Rich Melquiades (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rich Melquiades



he may have become Brazil’s new millionaire, but he still got fewer Christmas presents than he would have liked. The new darling of Brazilians went to the Post Office to pick up those received in his mailbox with a friend, while showing everything in his



Instagram



.

However, to the influencer’s surprise, the number of gifts received was disappointing.

“What are you laughing about?” Rico asked his friend who had gone to the post office to see if anything had arrived. “There’s nothing, my friend,” replied his colleague, laughing. “Not even a piece of gum?”, asked the ex-Fazenda 13, already anticipating the joke. Despite the situation, the rural reality champion took the whole situation as a joke.

“I became a laughing stock,” commented Rico Melquiades as his friend continued to laugh. However, the former De Frias participant took the opportunity to publicize his mailbox. Maybe the next time he goes in the mail he doesn’t have something, does he?

Apparently, all the shacks and messes set up by Rico in A Fazenda 13 were worth it. According to the influencer’s advisor, his engagement on social media grew a lot after the reality show by



Record TV



and, consequently, their amount charged in advertising has also increased considerably.

In addition to earning R$1.5 million, Rico Melquiades also gained 4.5 million followers throughout the program. With that, your



Instagram



had a growth of 700%. Which means that the amounts charged to make the dreamed of publis have also increased, more specifically by 400%, according to information from the portal



IG People



.

“He has one publication after another. The value increased from 300 to 400% the value. Today he charges from R$ 60 thousand to R$ 100 thousand”, he said



Bruno



, Rico’s advisor.