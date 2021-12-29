Rico Melquiades is disappointed with received in his mailbox

Rico Melquiades may have become Brazil’s new millionaire, but he still got fewer Christmas presents than he would have liked.

The winner of the reality show ‘A Fazenda’ went to the Post Office to pick up those received in his mailbox with a friend, while showing everything on his Instagram. However, to the influencer’s surprise, the number of gifts received was disappointing.

“We came to see if they sent receipts to me. We know they didn’t, because I’m that blogger who doesn’t earn receipts”, he said in his stories, before his friend confirmed his suspicion. “Not even a piece of gum? Not even a handwritten letter?” asked Rico, receiving the negative answer afterwards. The friend even increased Rico’s humiliation by calling friends and telling them what happened. “I became a laughing stock,” he said.

Rico continued to show his disappointment. “I think it was late, I’ll think so,” he said. “I’m here pretending I’m okay, but I’m upset, guys,” he said. And he added: “I got dressed, showered, got all clean, smelling good, used perfume to get my receipts. Look at the receipts”, showing the back seat of the empty car. “I was so anxious, I didn’t even have lunch. I didn’t let anyone come so I could bring the car full…”, Rico said, in a tone of disappointment.