Rico starts laughing when he points out his grandmother’s “lie” in an interview: “The face doesn’t even tremble, an old woman like that”; watch

Rico Melquíades may have been the champion of “A Fazenda 13“, but at home he is just Dona Laura Alzira’s grandson. And you can see that he is one of those grandchildren who love to upset their grandparents… This Monday (27), the comedian got a laugh from his followers when he remembered the times when he was a child. Dona Laura, however, was very angry with the situation initially.

In one of the most recent editions of “Sunday Spectacular”, the program followed the return of the ex-peão to Maceió, after he won the rural reality’s millionaire prize. In the special edition, Vozita, as she is affectionately called by her grandson, recalled when Rico asked for money to go to the circus. According to her, that’s where the comedian’s artistic side comes from.

Only, according to Rico, that wasn’t exactly how it happened… On Instagram, he made the little lady nervous when he said that she “lied” in the interview for the Sunday of Record TV. “Guys, I just woke up and found out that my grandmother lied during the entire interview. She gave an interview yesterday for ‘Sunday Spectacular’, said she would give me money to go to the circus”, recalled the influencer.

Meanwhile, in the background of the recording, Dona Laura cursed her grandson, saying a lot of bad words and denying his speech. “And I never asked for money to go to the circus, because I faked tickets to go to the circus, that’s when your lie started. Or else I would jump, enter from below. Guys, this is very ugly what my grandmother does, an elderly woman lying, an elderly woman”, continued Rico.

But the lady was not below. “Worse is you who stole the entrance to the circus”, she said with laughter. Rico continued the provocation: “Guys, she can’t do an interview, because she lies in interviews. She lies, like that, blatantly. The face doesn’t even tremble, an old woman like that”.

“Worst was you, sticking under the circus tarp”, replied Dona Laura. Rico’s mother also joined in the fun and started to tease the lady. That’s when she “exploded” for good and even jumped across the room: “I gave him the money, this pest! I gave you the money you plague. I told the truth, guys, he asked me for money and when I didn’t have to give it, he did it”.

Rico also recalled another occasion when, according to him, he had to cut the interview because of “lies” by his maternal grandmother. “Look, there is a pre-cut interview, which I have cut because she lies”, he said. And that’s when the lady surprised herself by surrendering and left everyone laughing: “I lied for your sake!” Too cute! Watch:

Feeling sick ahahahaha pic.twitter.com/tHWY4Jlw45 — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) December 27, 2021

Watch Dona Laura’s interview on “Sunday Spectacular” from 2’55”:

On December 17, Rico Melquíades proved that Calada sells and won the R$ 1.5 million prize for “A Fazenda 13”. From the beginning, the pawn divided opinions with an explosive temper and conquered the public little by little, mainly with his unforgettable catchphrases. Find out all the details of the final of the reality, clicking here.