Rio’s court suspends price increase

The TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) suspended this Tuesday (28), through an injunction, the 50% increase in the price of natural gas in Rio de Janeiro. The decision may be appealed.

The civil action was filed by Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) against Petrobras. The judge on duty Andre Felipe Tredinnick considered that the readjustment is abusive and, also, that it harms the consumer.

“It should be noted that this practice, of the excessive search for profit, in the consecration of a perverse economic system, violates the human rights provided for in the Federal Constitution, which place the dignity of the human person in their basic needs, such as life, health and the dignified existence, above private interests opposed to the interests of the collectivity”, informs an excerpt of the decision.

The injunction is valid only for the state of Rio de Janeiro. THE UOL contacted Petrobras, but is still waiting for a position. The article will be published if the company answers the questions.

The president of Alerj, deputy Andre Ceciliano (PT), said that it is impossible to maintain this price hike.

“This pricing policy by Petrobras, which produces in reais and charges in dollars, is great for the company’s shareholders and for the federal government that holds the majority of the shares, but it is terrible for the people who cannot afford such an increase and a factor that today prevents the resumption of development in the state,” said the president.

Alerj filed a lawsuit in Rio’s court on Tuesday against the readjustment, which should have a new price across the country from January 2022. According to the assembly, the increase in natural gas should cause a “ripple effect” on the industry, residential use and CNG (Natural Vehicle Gas), used by taxi drivers and application drivers.

Since yesterday, the federal government has announced that it has started to pay the gas aid, initially prioritizing families in one hundred cities affected by the rains in Bahia and Minas Gerais.

They will have the right to transfer people from cities in these states that decreed a calamity due to the impacts of the storms that hit the municipalities in recent weeks. According to the government, more than 100,000 families will benefit.

To find out if your municipality qualifies for the transfer, check the list published in the State Official Gazette and available on the Ministry of Citizenship website.

The other people who are not in the cities in a state of calamity due to the rains will start receiving the benefit on January 18, together with the payment of Auxílio Brasil.

The aid is worth R$52, about 50% of the value of a 13-kilo bottle. Families from the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) with income per capital of up to one minimum wage will be covered.