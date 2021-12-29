Riot Games will pay more than R$500 million in gender discrimination lawsuit

company responsible for VALUE, League of Legends and other successful games, the Riot Games will pay $100 million in a lawsuit filed against the company for sex discrimination. The value, which corresponds to R$ 563 million according to the current quotation, was presented by Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón, former employees of the company.

According to The Washington Post, they alleged gender discrimination, sexual harassment and developer misconduct while they worked at the company. Opened in 2018 in Los Angeles, the process was followed by two investigations conducted by agencies in California. $80 million will be paid to class action members, while the other $20 million will fund attorneys’ fees.

“This is a great day for the women of Riot Games – and for the women of every video game and technology company – who deserve a workplace free of harassment and discrimination. We appreciate Riot’s introspection, and we’ve worked since 2018 to become a more diverse and inclusive company”, said the lawyer of one of the victims.

The Washington Post reported that Riot Games agreed to close the lawsuits in 2019 for $10 million. However, the California Department of Labor and Fair Housing (DFEH) intervened and blocked the agreement with a lawsuit. The agency said at the time that victims were entitled to receive up to $400 million. Thus, the new agreement was signed between the DFEH, the Labor Standards Enforcement Division (DLSE) and the individual parties.

The report points out that all former California employees and contractors who identify themselves as women who have worked at Riot Games from November 2014 to the present are entitled to receive part of the process. The expectation is that at least 2,300 workers will be able to take part in the US$ 80 million agreement.