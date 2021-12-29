Risk caused by omicrons remains ‘very high’, warns WHO

The risk posed by the omicron variant across the planet remains “very high”, warned the WHO (World Health Organization).

The alert comes at a time when the contagions are spreading worldwide, with records of daily cases in Spain, France and the United Kingdom, in addition to expressive increases in Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Bolivia.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of omicron concern remains very high,” warned the WHO in a weekly epidemiological report.

“Consistent evidence shows that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the delta variant, with a period of two to three days to double, and rapid increases in cases are seen in several countries,” the organization added.

The scenario led several countries to resume restrictions, suspend New Year’s festivities and reinforce vaccination, with first doses for unvaccinated people or with booster doses for others.

The increase in cases has reached Latin America and the Caribbean, where the epidemic appeared to be relatively under control for a few weeks. At the moment, contagions are accelerating in the region, which has accumulated 47 million infections and nearly 1.6 million deaths.

The spread coincides with the increase in cases of the omicron variant in Panama, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Ecuador.

In Argentina, the cases have multiplied by six since the beginning of the month and, yesterday, 33,902 new positives were registered, 10,000 more than the day before.

In Peru, contagions have doubled in a month, as Bolivia’s rich Santa Cruz region faces the “worst storm” since the pandemic began, said Carlos Hurtado, manager of epidemiology for the local government’s health department.

Countries in the region are trying to reinforce protection with vaccines, but also with restrictions. In Brazil, almost all state capitals canceled New Year’s festivities, the same measure announced by Mexico City’s city hall.

Records and restrictions in Europe

With a pandemic once again accelerating, governments are trying to find a balance between controlling the spread and containing economic damage.

Highly contagious, the omicron variant appears to cause fewer hospitalizations than the delta, which has so far been dominant, according to studies in South Africa, Scotland and England.

But the data remains incomplete, and some scientists point out that the increased number of contagions could negate the advantage of a less dangerous variant.

On Tuesday, Catherine Smallwood, one of the leading WHO experts in Europe, told AFP that the rapid spread of omicron “will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, particularly among the unvaccinated.”

On the European continent, the new variant caused record numbers of contagions: almost 180,000 in France, 129,000 in the United Kingdom and almost 100,000 in Spain. Greece and Portugal also registered unprecedented numbers.

Propagation causes a series of restrictions.

Finland has banned the entry of unvaccinated foreign travelers.

Sweden, Denmark and Austria require non-resident travelers to show negative tests and proof of vaccination.

France will limit the validity of the health passport to vaccinated people.

Germany will implement new restrictions, including limiting meetings to 10 people among the vaccinated and just two among the unvaccinated, closing nightclubs and sporting events without the presence of fans.

Many sports leagues have been affected by the increase in cases among athletes, from the Premier League to the Spanish Football League, passing through the major leagues in the United States.

US President Joe Biden announced that on December 31 the US government will lift travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swatini, Mozambique and Malawi) by the new variant, already widely propagated throughout the world.

US health officials have warned that rapid home tests to detect covid-19 are more likely to yield false negative results for the omicron, which has several mutations compared to earlier variants.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide since December 2019, according to an AFP balance based on official sources, but WHO believes the actual number could be between two and three times that.