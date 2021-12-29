Rodrigo Faro lives a bad phase after a meteoric rise

When he took over the presentation of the auditorium show O Melhor do Brasil, replacing Márcio Garcia, Rodrigo Faro exploded. The new presenter turned out to be an entertainer, caught the public’s favor and raised the audience for the Record TV, coming to dispute the lead in its showtime.

From then onwards, Rodrigo Faro became practically unanimous. The critics applauded, the public bought the idea and the presenter started to collect awards. By betting heavily on the crossbow with the classic Dança Gatinho, and not being embarrassed to pay an ass on stage, Faro became one of the main names on TV at that time. So much so that it started to occupy the disputed Sunday afternoons, initially with O Melhor do Brasil and, later, Faro time.

However, the fat cow phase seems to be behind us. For two years, Rodrigo Faro has had difficulties in beating Eliana, from SBT, in the audience. The animator and the blonde from Silvio Santos’ channel have been fighting for the vice-leadership for years, with programs shown at practically the same time.

Importantly, Sunday afternoons are more monotonous than ever. Luciano Huck, on Globo, maintains his leadership with a lukewarm program. Eliana has lived from the same paintings and long interviews for some time. And Faro has been releasing paintings that seem to have little to do with him and what the public expects.

Still, the lack of interest in Hora do Faro draws attention, as it comes after the artist’s meteoric rise. Rodrigo Faro is experiencing a period of lack of vigor. His image is no longer the same as that of years ago, when he drew yellow laughs with his senseless jokes in front of the noisy auditorium that applauded him.

Apparently, the presenter has been struggling to keep his stage fresh. When he broke out as an animator, it was big news. Today, in addition to being nothing new, it still has a little competitive program in its hands. In other words, Rodrigo Faro’s biggest problem is, precisely, Hora do Faro. The program is weak and does not inspire you to create.

So much so that when the presenter appears in front of something really engaging, the audience responds. Just see the good results of Canta Comigo and Canta Comigo Teen, formats he assumed after the death of Gugu Liberato. Shown after Hora do Faro, the musical competition usually raises the indexes in its exhibition time, although it does not guarantee the vice-leadership.

In other words, for 2022, Rodrigo Faro’s biggest challenge is to remodel his program in such a way that he can recover that initial enthusiasm, which was lost over time. A complex task.

