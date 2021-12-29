Rodrigo Hilbert counters criticism for a chair built with a shovel and broom: ‘I prefer not to comment’; recall other inventions made by him

An old shovel and a broom handle were transformed into a chair by the hands of actor and presenter Rodrigo Hilbert. The new creation of the 41-year-old Santa Catarina, husband of presenter Fernanda Lima, shared opinions on social networks this Tuesday (28), after he showed the artifact through a post on Twitter.

“The shovel and the broom handle were in the trash. It turned into a stool, haha. Did you like it?”, tweeted Hilbert. Most followers did not approve of the work and made fun of the presenter, known for a myriad of skills, such as crochet, cooking, building houses, building bridges, practicing yoga, painting, making repairs at home…

“It’s more like a sculpture, because I don’t know if it would be comfortable to sit there. Is it comfortable?”, asked a follower of Hilbert. The presenter responded with laughter: “I’d rather not comment,” he wrote. Another follower criticized him: “Brother, what’ve you got??? That’s cool???? Go, I don’t know, for a resort to spend money and have drinks with the wife or post a picture in the Maldives”.

Most complaints came from men. “Why do you do that, man? You’re already beautiful and you’re inventing fashion to harm other men who are in the daily struggle for conquest. Then I ask you, will I make an effort to make a wooden stool and will the woman find it suitable? It won’t, it’s your fault.”





In an interview with GLOBO, Rodrigo Hilbert emphasized that he rejects the label “homão da porra”, an adjective phrase often associated with the presenter on social networks. He learned the trade of blacksmith and locksmith in childhood, with his grandfather, in the small town of Orleans, in Santa Catarina.

— At the same time, I also lived in the kitchen with my mother, learning, out of necessity, to clean the house, cook food. This has always been natural in my life – he told GLOBO. – I think (that expression “fucking man”) super macho. Fucking women are my wife, my mother, my grandmother and my aunts, who run after all the time and are always at a disadvantage. Why isn’t Fernanda (Lime) a big fucking woman? I am simply a man who shares some tasks with her. She brought three children into the world.

What has Rodrigo Hilbert already built?

Bridges, houses, cribs, tables, stove, grills, stools, hangers, chairs, dish drainer, spice rack, lamps, lamps… All this and a little more Rodrigo Hilbert has already built.

Part of the creations is shown on the program “Tempero de Família”, from GNT, and on the presenter’s own social networks. In 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hilbert showed Instagram followers that he had built a bridge with his 12-year-old twin sons, João and Francisco.

“In times of pandemics and school holidays, we need to reinvent ourselves with our children. Today we woke up early and I showed the children a little of what I used to do in my childhood. The river bridge that doesn’t fall,” said he, who is also a father from little Manoela, born in October 2019.