Rodrigo Hilbert transforms used shovel into chair and irritates internet users

Recognized as the web’s favorite handyman, Rodrigo Hilbert returned to flaunt his gifts on social media this Tuesday (28). The 41-year-old host turned a shovel and broomstick that would go to waste into a different chair. The image divided opinions among internet users, who treated the subject with good humor and were irritated by the artist’s talent.

“The shovel and the broom handle were thrown away. It turned into a stool (laughs). Did you like it?”, asked Fernanda Lima’s husband in a post made on Twitter. Quickly, the photo went viral, and the actor’s name ended up among the most talked about subjects on the social network.

“Why do you do that, man? You’re already beautiful and you keep inventing fashion to harm other men who are in the daily struggle for conquest. Then I ask you, will I make an effort to make a wooden stool and will the woman find it suitable? It won’t! It’s your fault,” joked a profile identified as Zé Tricolor.

The user Maria Aparecida Gomes praised Hilbert and criticized her own husband: “I’m impressed with such skill, I want to put you in a pot and put it away. Meanwhile, my husband doesn’t even make a coffee. I confess that I’m the only person I envy is Fernanda Lima”.

In the comments, he was asked by a follower if the chair was comfortable. “I’d rather not comment”, countered the presenter of Family Seasoning.

Rodrigo Hilbert “annoys” Internet users, especially men, for seeming to have an unattainable quality, as he crochets, cooks, paints, makes joinery, works with iron, builds houses, builds bridges, practices yoga, in addition to other attributes already demonstrated in recent years .

The shovel and the broom handle went to the trash, it turned into a stool kkk did you like it? pic.twitter.com/fAKHEsGknY — Rodrigo Hilbert (@RodrigoHilbert) December 28, 2021