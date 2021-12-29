Romildo Bolzan reveals a delicate situation between Douglas Costa and Grêmio

Grêmio ended up being relegated to Série B. With that, there is a need to cut their payroll. For this, Douglas Costa is the main player who needs to leave, as he is the one who receives the highest salary. Romildo Bolzan, spoke about the player’s situation.

“Grémio is currently working with Douglas Costa, as he has a contract and Grêmio will fulfill the contract. So far there is no concrete negotiation by the athlete”, said Romildo.

However, later Romildo Bolzan was more incisive in talking about Douglas Costa, revealing that the situation is quite delicate. Probably because the player doesn’t want to leave the club, even though it hurts Grêmio.

“Douglas Costa’s situation is delicate to speak publicly, as he has a contract with Grêmio”, revealed Romildo Bolzan.

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan revealed that the club will face financial problems due to relegation. Therefore, even though the tricolor wants to get rid of Douglas Costa, but the player has not made it easy for that to happen.

“Grêmio does not have the financial capacity it had. Grêmio will take 2 or 3 months to recover. We’re not going to do anything crazy and they’re all punctual reinforcements, but we’re not in the market competing with Serie A clubs”, finished Romildo.

Thus, as the tricolor will not be able to compete with Serie A teams, it also has no way of keeping athletes with Serie A salaries. Therefore, there is a need to get rid of players like Douglas Costa.

So, if the player claims to be so gremista, he must accept a proposal that is interesting for him, but that will also help the tricolor.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch / AGIF