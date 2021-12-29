“Ronaldo can give up on the purchase, but it is not common practice”, says a lawyer

Ronaldo Fenômeno has not yet signed the acquisition of 90% of Cruzeiro’s shares and has the right to withdraw from the agreement, but this is not normal practice. At least that’s what lawyer specialized in sports law Ana Cristina Mizutori says.

“So, so far, what has been signed is a memorandum of understanding, it is still a letter of intent. This is equivalent to a pre-contract. There was no signed contract. If it has legal validity, it is a term of what if it intends to do so legally. It is just this letter of understanding, it is binding, but it may not become definitive. If Ronaldo finds that something is wrong, he can withdraw from the acquisition of Cruzeiro, although this is not normal practice. unless it is caught by surprise, otherwise, it is to be expected that it will follow after the audit is completed,” he said in an interview with 91.7 Super FM Radio.

“It is common that there is a penalty clause in sports contracts. It is common that there is. In this case, as the contract was signed at the time with the association, it makes force between the parties. Cruzeiro is responsible for any financial burden,” added the jurist .

Ana Cristina Mizutori also spoke about the club’s debts, both in FIFA and those that must be paid after court collections.

“The Cruzeiro that becomes SAF has six years to pay its debts. If it fulfills 60% of what it owes, it can be extended for another four years. We are talking about labor debts, civil debts. The CBF regulations and FIFA, in addition to a common judicial punishment, provide for measures that affect football. The club ends up moving to make the payment,” he commented.

