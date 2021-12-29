‘Ronaldo doesn’t forgive his ex-coach’

Announced on Tuesday (28), Luxembourg’s resignation from Cruzeiro de Ronaldo was a topic in the Spanish press

THE cruise announced, this Tuesday (28), the dismissal of all its technical committee for 2022, including coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The topic became a topic in the Spanish press.

The diary AT, from Madrid, highlighted the departure of the commander with the reminder that he had already worked with Ronaldo Fenômeno, quoting him on the cover of his website: ‘Ronaldo does not forgive’.

“The decision comes just days after Ronaldo Nazario’s acquisition of 90% of the club’s shares, making him the biggest shareholder and the main responsible for such decisions, as Cruzeiro president Sergio Santos Rodrigues said this week when questioned by the coach”, wrote the newspaper.

Ronaldo was coached by Luxa on two occasions. The first was in 1999, at Brazilian Team, when they conquered the america cup. Then, in the 2004/05 season, already in the Real Madrid.

The coach, who had been at the club since August, said he was “saddened” when receiving the statement from the board.

“I’ve just been told that I’m not staying for next season. I receive this with great sadness as it is not something I wanted, but I would accept any decision taken by Cruzeiro’s new management”, said the coach.