Ronaldo Fenômeno proposes salary adjustment and defender may leave the team next season

Since he bought 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, the former player Ronaldo Phenomenon, together with his team, has been readjusting the contracts at Cruzeiro, aiming at the financial and sporting issue. With the official announcement of the non-renewal of the technical committee led by the technician Vanderlei Luxembourg, another one who should not remain in the Minas Gerais team is the defender Ramon.

According to information from the portal ‘supersports‘, the 26-year-old athlete did not accept the salary adjustment proposed by the club’s sports board. As reported last Monday (27), by the ‘Sport News World‘ what Ronaldo wants to make a reduction of up to 60% of salaries considered unpayable according to the budget reality of the team.

In addition to the defender, the Fox seeks to analyze other contracts of the professional football team, including reinforcements that were announced with the participation of Alexandre Mattos, who is no longer part of the team. So far, the cruise has already announced nine signings for the next season.

It is noteworthy that the cruise continues without a football director, since he opted to leave Alexandre Mattos, a professional who started working since the end of his second year. The non-permanence of the manager occurred due to the financial part, in addition to Ronaldo seek a trusted name for the position.