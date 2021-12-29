Rony minimizes controversies and comments on return to Clube do Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

Right-back Rony, 21, has his bags packed and is heading back to Baenão. The player agreed to return to Remo after leaving in 2019 and arrives to sign a two-year contract with Leão de Antônio Baena, who will be entitled to 60% of the player’s economic rights. He talked to our report and commented on the arrangement.

“I’ve always had great affection for Clube do Remo. I’ve always cheered and followed the games. I spent five years at Baenão, so I have a very good identification. When it was proposed so that I could return, I didn’t think twice. there was in the past, with work and effort, everything has to be erased and forgotten, giving way to good things, to titles and goals achieved in this year of 2022”, he highlighted.

Player minimized pressure on his return | (Photo: Samara Miranda/Remo)

After leaving Baenão in 2019, Rony went to Sampaio Corrêa do Maranhã, where he played in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals and then moved to Castanhal, where he played in the D Series of the Brazilian Nationals. A renewal contract for the next season had been signed with Japiim. However, the Azulina board reached an agreement with the aurinegro club and closed it with the full-back, who commented on a possible pressure he would receive from the stands.

“The pressure is normal. I saw a player say that the one who really suffers pressure is a family man waking up at 5 am and not knowing if he’s coming back with food. Playing football is something we like to do, so we shouldn’t look at it as pressure. I feel prepared technically, physically and mentally so that if there is an individual pressure on me on the field, I don’t let these things interfere with my performance”, he emphasized.

Many fans criticized the right-back’s return to Clube do Remo on social media, while others saw it as a good reinforcement and downplayed past problems. The player is well aware of this division of opinions and says he will win back the fans’ affection, showing that he deserves a new opportunity.

“The owner of the club is practically the fan, especially when it comes to Remo, where the fan helps the club a lot, including paying players’ salaries. Therefore, they have the full right to find what they want. It’s up to me to do it. my part, to work and dedicate myself to earn their trust on the field, playing good football”

Fight with Rowing:

In 2020, the player brought the club to justice alleging that he spent 14 months without receiving salaries, for the period between 2017 and 2018. In April of last year, he was released, even with Remo paying all the amount he owed. The fight in court meant that the athlete did not act for a while. He even closed with São Caetano, in the first half of 2020, but with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of championships at the time, he was released, returning to officially play only in Série B for Sampaio Corrêa.

“I believe that everyone followed what happened. I just sought my rights, as many have done and as any worker would. We tried to come to an agreement, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. But this matter has been passed over. Now I am. I need to look forward. I have great affection for the club and I am very happy to have the opportunity to return to Remo,” he concluded.