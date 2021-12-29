Roraima registers first case of H3N2 flu | Roraima

Roraima registered the first confirmed case of H3N2 flu this Tuesday (28). The diagnosis was released by the State Health Department (Sesau).

The positive case is that of a 32-year-old woman who has just arrived from a trip to Boa Vista. She came from Goiânia and presented flu-like symptoms and sought the Hospital Geralde Roraima (HGR).

“Where the Respiratory Viral Panel was notified and subsequently carried out, being confirmed for Influenza A (H3N2),” the statement said.

The patient, according to Sesau, “is in good health and continues to be monitored.”

Now, a municipal team will be responsible for monitoring and completing the epidemiological surveillance.

The confirmation exam was issued by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Roraima.

With the diagnosis, the General Health Surveillance Coordination, through the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center, issued Alert Notice No. 06 to all municipalities, informing about the circulation of the influenza A virus in the state.

In the note, health professionals were instructed on the notification of possible cases, as well as guidance on the importance of intensifying vaccination against influenza and alerting the population about preventive measures.

In addition, the Secretariat said that it has made available to all municipalities influenza vaccines to accelerate the immunization of the population.

