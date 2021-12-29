Rosti potato ready in less than 10 minutes

Potato rosti is a great option for you who are too lazy to cook this end of the year!

In a recipe that is for the guys who like a tasty recipe that doesn’t require a lot of time to prepare, you’ll learn how to make it here!



The potato rosti recipe takes about 10 minutes to be ready and can yield up to two servings.

See below the step by step for you to rock with this simple, easy and cheap recipe.

ROSTI POTATO INGREDIENTS

1 kg of potato (asterix type)

salt to taste

Filling:

100 g of mozzarella cheese

100 g of ham

1/2 cup of oil

1 spoon of oregano

2 tablespoons of curd

Options for other fillings:

shredded chicken

dried meat

shrimp

pepperoni

METHOD OF PREPARATION

In a pan, place the potatoes to cook with water and salt to taste When it boils, leave another 5 minutes and turn off. Drain the potato in a drying rack and set aside in the refrigerator for 1 day. The next day remove the skins from the potatoes and grate them on the grater, on the thick part Pour into a bowl very carefully so as not to turn into a puree, add salt to taste. In a bowl, cut the cheese and ham and mix with the oregano. In a non-stick frying pan (if it’s another one it can stick), place 2 hands full of potatoes in the pan, place the stuffing on top and then 2 more hands of potatoes on top Take care in this assembly, do not tighten, just fix it with your hands. Over medium heat, drizzle the edge of the potato with the oil and fry for about 5 minutes Check with the spoon not to burn, let it fry on the outside and cook on the inside. Using a slotted spoon, drain the oil and set aside. With the help of another frying pan of the same size, or a plate, turn the other side of the potato and add the reserved oil. Fry the other side and with the slotted spoon remove the excess oil, serve.

Take a look at our link on how to easily peel potatoes and use it to prepare this delicious potato rosti!

