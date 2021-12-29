‘Round 6’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Wandavision’: the top 10 of the best and most talked about series of 2021 | TV and Series

The list made by the g1 with the 10 series that scored 2021 has comedies such as “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks”; critical hits such as “Only murders in the building” and “Mare of the Easttown”; but there’s also room for fan darlings, with “Wandavision” and “Round 6”.

The tenth position goes to a series that is still not very popular here, because it debuted at the end of the year. “Dopesick” tells the story of the beginning of the opioid epidemic in the United States, which has killed more than 500,000 people.

The subject is far from light, but the series, which takes place between the late 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, manages to hold a lot of attention with the comings and goings of time. She tells how an American drugmaker began selling millions of doses of a highly addictive pain medication, Oxycodin.

The series centers on several characters, from patients who start to get addicted and see their lives being destroyed, prosecutors and investigators trying to blame the drug company and the billionaire family that owns the drugmaker, which is only getting more billionaire.

One of the most striking characters is a doctor from an inner city, played by Michael Keaton, in a performance that will win many awards nominations in 2022.

The ninth position has a miniseries drama about a woman who works as a cleaning lady to try to pay the bills and take care of her little girl.

“Maid” achieved a rarity: she is highly praised by critics, but she also rocked, and ended 2021 as one of the most searched series of the year on Google.

There are 10 episodes, all with the protagonist struggling to have a decent life. In addition to the financial difficulties, she has to live with a lot of bureaucracy and toxic relationships with almost everyone around her: father, ex-boyfriend, boss, mother…

And speaking of mother, the charm of the series is in the intensity of the performances, the interactions. Including protagonist Margaret Qualley and supporting role Andie MacDowell. They are mother and daughter in real life. And also in the series.

“Evil” is a typical series for those who enjoy watching leisurely, as our ancestors did. One episode a week, case of the day, but with that central story that permeates the entire season. And those characters that you get attached to very easily.

Evil brings together a priest, a psychologist, mother of four, and a very skeptical tech expert to investigate supernatural events and see if they are miracles, demonic possessions, or the fruit of psychiatric and related problems.

The series, which this year had its second season aired here, has some very disturbing stories and manages to leave us very scared, but without ever losing the tenderness. Even so, it’s recommended not to watch it alone at night at home, you know?

There’s this legend that to see series from the marvel universe you have to have watched 52 movies and read 120 comic books, otherwise nothing will make sense. But our seventh place came to prove that this is not the case.

It’s possible to see “Wandavision” without having the slightest idea who the protagonists were and still love it. The show is great, pure entertainment. It may even make more sense to anyone who has seen all the Marvel movies, but you can enjoy everything without having any reference.

“Wandavision” shows hero couple Wanda and Vision living an American sitcom life. In each episode they appear as the protagonists of a comedy series from a different decade. It’s a lot of fun, but there’s a mystery behind it, of course.

This mystery and its resolution left anyone who is a Marvel fan very happy. But it worked great for non-fans too.

6 ‘Mare of the Easttown’ (HBO Max)

“Mare of Easttown” would already be worth Kate Winslet’s performance. But saying she’s a great actress in 2021 is kind of wasting everyone’s time.

This miniseries tells the story of a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania who investigates a murder and struggles to keep her life on track. Nothing new.

Kate’s and supporting actors’ performances are far more impactful than the script, than the plot, which is just a well-seasoned rice and beans.

Everyone in the cast is fine, but I have to name Juliane Nicholson (best friend) and Evan Peters (detective partner). The two and Kate won the Emmy. There were three acting awards and would still be worth an Emmy for Jean Smart (mother of the protagonist and the main actress of another series, “Hacks”).

5 ‘The white lotus’ (HBO Max)

This list has a lot of series that did just the basics. He didn’t have to invent, he didn’t have to do anything fancy. But he did it well, with a rounded script, good performances. And, presto, a world of awards, positive reviews and, in the case of “The white lotus”, a chance for a spot in the top 5.

This dramatic comedy tells the story of the relationship between guests and staff at a resort in Hawaii in seven episodes, focusing on the relationship between them during a week of stay.

Unlike the previous series, “Mare of Eastown”, which relies more on acting, this one has the script as its main predicate. Situations are very well developed, tensions build up. You always watch with that feeling that something is going to go wrong…

With characters that 90% of the time behave like total idiots, the series manages to talk about many important issues, such as racism, cultural appropriation, generation gap and is a beautiful illustration of how the world belongs to the rich and white, always. And there is still a mystery to be solved. It is known that there has been a death and that adds to the tension.

A comedy about two comedians takes an honorable fourth place this year. A veteran kind of at the end of her career and a promising young woman who has just been canceled on the internet who get together somewhat grudgingly because they need to help each other

“Hacks” tells the story of Deborah Vance, lived by the incredible Jean Smart. It was for this role that she took the Emmy, playing a comedian who needs a makeover in her stand-up repertoire to keep her contracts.

For this, she accepts the collaboration of Ava, the half-unknown Hannah Einbider. She plays a screenwriter who was dropped after a joke deemed homophobic.

The generation gap appears in the form of different views on what is comedy, what may or may not be a joke, about the role of women in this industry, about harassment and what, after all, is sorority. The two build a relationship, with super chemistry between the actresses and an exquisite text.

3 ‘Only murders in the building’ (Star+)

Our third place is an unlikely series about a… true crime podcast. “Only murders in the building” manages to join in the same cast Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The series takes place in a trendy building in New York (even Sting lives there) and tells the story of three neighbors addicted to podcasts. They decide to investigate a crime after the police solve the case saying it was a suicide.

The trio decides to investigate and make a podcast of the investigation, of course. The rhythm of the episodes, the beautiful look and the exaggerated acting of the three protagonists set the tone of the series.

This mix of comedy and criminal investigation also has romance, friendship and ends with an excellent hook for the second season.

Second place is the most talked about series of the year. Round 6 was not a critical hit, but it was a huge blockbuster. All you had to do was open the fridge to get a juice and someone would come out saying: “What’s up? Have you ever seen ‘Round 6’?”

The South Korean series is about a bunch of unemployed and indebted people who agree to participate in deadly pranks with the promise that whoever comes out of the dispute alive will earn $40 million.

This mix of deadly and ravenous games has set record ratings, won a bunch of memes and was yet another example of the strength of South Korean culture after the Oscar for “Parasite” and the k-pop boom.

It had deadly versions of tug of war, potato chips 1, 2, 3, but it also had human relationships, which is perhaps the coolest part of the series. There are those who prefer moral dilemmas and friendly relationships to severed arms and blown brains.

1 ‘Ted lasso’ (Apple TV+)

He was not the best football coach of the year because in 2021 Abel Ferreira won two Libertadores and Cuca won the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro.

But for those who are not from Palmeira or Athletic, Ted Lasso was the great coach of 2021. The first position had to be in this series, with a straight, well-made and fluffy second season.

It makes sense for such a “good vibes” show to be so successful and top our list. In such difficult times, all you need is a mustache treating players like they’re all family. Like Felipão in the 2002 World Cup.

For those who don’t know, Ted Lasso is the title character of a comedy about the technician played by Jason Sudeikis. He is an American football coach, the one with the oval ball, who is invited to coach an English football team, which is played in Brazil.