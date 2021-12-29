Russia’s Supreme Court Orders Closing of Country’s Leading Human Rights NGO | National Newspaper

The Supreme Court of Russia gave an order on Tuesday (28) to close the main organization for the defense of human rights in the country. In the dock, the memory of Russia. The country’s oldest human rights NGO heard the sentence: “Memorial must end,” said a judge at the Russian Supreme Court.

The audience registered their indignation and shouted “shame”. It was the defense’s turn to make the indictment. The lead attorney saw “powerful political motivation” in the verdict and promised to appeal.

The law states that NGOs that receive donations from abroad are considered “foreign agents”, and that they must use this label in all their posts on social media. Memorial refused to do this.

The law requires such registration of any organization that receives money from outside and engages in “political activities”. Many NGOs had no problem declaring international donations. The question has always been the definition of “political activity”. And for the Kremlin this is any attempt to shape public opinion or influence government policy.

The legislation is from 2012, but the concept dates back to the times of dictator Josef Stalin. It was a term for traitors. Memorial emerged in 1989 to unearth and publish information about crimes in the Soviet Union.

Once a year, the NGO organizes a reading of the names of people executed by the Soviet regime in front of the former headquarters of the dreaded KGB police. Tuesday’s ruling stated that “instead of highlighting a glorious past, Memorial creates a false image of the Soviet Union as a terrorist state and rehabilitates Nazi criminals.”

The Russian state is referring to the NGO’s criticism of the arrest of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s main adversary.