Salah misses penalty, and Liverpool is defeated by Leicester in English

Liverpool bombed, but lost to Leicester, today, 1-0, in the 20th round of the Premier League. With a wasted penalty by Salah and Alisson in attack, Jurgen Klopp’s team missed the chance to touch leader Manchester City.

Lookman scored the only goal of the game at the start of the second half. Liverpool, on the other hand, wasted a penalty with Salah in the first stage. In stoppage time, goalkeeper Alisson went to the attacking field to try for the equalizer.

With the result, Liverpool are six points behind City. Jurgen Klopp’s team is second, with 41 points, but has a game in hand. Leicester, on the other hand, takes the ninth position, with 25.

Afterwards, Liverpool will face the derby against Chelsea, on Sunday (2), at 1:30 pm (GMT), for the 21st round. Leicester host Norwich on Saturday (1), at 12pm.

Not like that, Salah!

Liverpool’s top scorer for the season, Mohamed Salah had the chance to put the team ahead 13 minutes into the first half, with a penalty, but wasted.

After Alexander-Arnold’s side kick, Henderson fixed for Salah, who was knocked down in the area by Ndidi. The attacker himself went to take the penalty, but sent close to the middle of the goal, at half height, facilitating the work of goalkeeper Schmeichel, who palmed. On the rebound, with the goal empty, Salah headed the post.

Schmeichel shines!

Leicester’s goalkeeper grew up in another clash with Salah. At the 31st minute of the first stage, the Reds forward took advantage of a rebound from the right and hit the cross. Falling, Schmeichel palmed the Egyptian’s kick.

Also, a little earlier, he took out an Oxlade-Chamberlain toss in the penalty area in the corner. The midfielder’s target was Henderson, but the ball went straight and forced the Leicester archer to save over the line.

Out!

Liverpool continued to crush Leicester in their field in the second stage, and almost reached the goal in the nineth minute.

The English team exchanged passes for the center of the field, and Diogo Jota left Mané in the face of Schmeichel. The attacker, however, submitted over the goal.

From the bench to the goal!

Ademola Lookman needed two minutes on the field to put Leicester ahead.

The striker entered at 11 minutes of the second stage and, at 13 minutes, he used Dewsbury-Hall on the left, which he returned to shirt 37 at the entrance to the penalty area. Lookman invaded, ignored the mark and sent the right corner of goalkeeper Alisson.

This was Leicester’s first sure submission in the match. In the first half, there were five attempts, none towards Liverpool’s goal.

Liverpool submits but doesn’t scare

Liverpool were not intimidated by the conceded goal, and continued on Leicester’s attacking field, but little threatened Schmeichel’s goal. With difficulties both in exchanging passes and in breaking the Foxes’ blockade, the Reds’ attackers were little used in the second stage.

Altogether, there were 21 Liverpool submissions, but only four in the direction of Leicester’s goal.