Salary allowance: find out how much you will receive from PIS/PASEP 2022

After the payment of the 13th salary, thousands of Brazilian workers are now preparing to receive the salary bonus. This is a benefit paid annually to workers formally in the previous year. In this case, those who worked this year will receive the 2021 base year salary bonus in 2022.

PIS/PASEP beneficiaries must receive the salary bonus at the limit value within BRL 1,212, set in 2022 as the minimum wage.

Salary allowance: who is eligible to receive?

The necessary requirements to receive the “doubled” PIS/Pasep salary bonus is to have worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021 and to have met the following rules for two years:

– Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the base year;

– Have received at most an average of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

– Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

– In addition, it is necessary that the company has correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid in the amount of up to one minimum wage for those who worked with a formal contract throughout the base year. That is, whoever worked less time will receive the amount proportional to the time worked.

payment schedule

The Salary Allowance payment schedule for the year 2021 was suspended. In the case of those who worked in 2020 and 2021 with a formal contract, and among other things received up to two minimum wages, the expectation is that these amounts will be included in the payment of the bonus in 2022.

Although it has a single installment, the salary bonus works as a 14th salary for many Brazilians, since it is an extra paid in a month of normal remuneration. Specialists highlight the possibility that payment is made in the month of the beneficiary’s birthday, as was already the case in PIS. In the case of PASEP, the organization of the calendar depended on the end of enrollment of the benefit.