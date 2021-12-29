Samsung has affected giant SSD factory production due to new COVID variant

Xian, China is currently undergoing lockdown

We spent most of 2021 talking about the difficult situation in the hardware industry, shortage of raw materials to manufacture many different components. It looks like we’re going to finish the year with the subject, as the Samsung factories in Xian, china, are stopping NAND flash chip production. This is due to the outbreak with the new variant of COVID-19.

About 40% of production of these Samsung chips used in SSDs are manufactured in Xian. In addition, the South Korean giant’s factories located in this Chinese city are responsible for 15% of all NAND flash chip manufacturing, according to market research firm TrendForce. The city of Xian is in a difficult situation at the moment.

According to CNN Brazil, the city already registers the highest number of daily cases of COVID since it all started in Wuhan in 2019. This forced a lockdown there and remote work, something that doesn’t work well for manufacturing processes, no matter what be. The region also has other semiconductor manufacturers such as Powertech Technology and Micron Technology.

Only essential services are running in Xian during lockdown. Only one person per household can go out every two days to purchase needed items, according to Business Korea. TrendForce says that even with all this situation in Xian with plants down, the SSD supply shouldn’t be impacted at the moment.



Samsung would have enough to supply the market until mid-January, in other words, a little over two weeks. In addition, there is a significant stock of NAND flash memory for building more SSD units when the factories return. TrendForce still points to a 10-15% drop in prices for this memory in the first quarter of 2022, even with the shutdown of factories in Xian.

According to Business Korea, Samsung has two factories in Xian, both of which manage to manufacture between 120,000 and 130,000 silicon wafers per month. With the emergence of Ômicron, the entire situation of the semiconductor industry is once again an unknown.

