Samsung releases Android 12 and One UI 4.0 stable for Galaxy S10 line

Samsung released this Wednesday (29) the stable version of One UI 4.0 with Android 12 for the entire Galaxy S10 lineup. The novelty caught a lot of people by surprise in several markets.

According to the folks at SamMobile, the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus are already being graced with the news in Germany, Spain and other European countries.

Generally speaking, the software is numbered G97xFXXUEGULB and it also delivers the December security package to fix a number of holes and vulnerabilities found in Google’s software.