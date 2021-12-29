Samsung releases Android 12 and One UI 4.0 stable for Galaxy S10 line

Samsung released this Wednesday (29) the stable version of One UI 4.0 with Android 12 for the entire Galaxy S10 lineup. The novelty caught a lot of people by surprise in several markets.
According to the folks at SamMobile, the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus are already being graced with the news in Germany, Spain and other European countries.
Generally speaking, the software is numbered G97xFXXUEGULB and it also delivers the December security package to fix a number of holes and vulnerabilities found in Google’s software.
For now, the update is being released from slowly and gradually through batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for devices located in Brazil to be blessed with the novelty.
One UI 4.0 brings a number of new features, including an interface change that follows Google’s Material You standard. Users even get a new privacy panel and a series of improvements to Samsung’s default apps. For those who enjoy using widgets, the software delivers several optimizations and new options.
It is noteworthy that Samsung has started to accelerate its schedule of updates, since the Korean has updated all its folding and even resumed distribution for the Galaxy S21 line.
(Updated on December 29, 2021 at 5:28 am)