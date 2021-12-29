Santos plays Copinha with “professionals” and no striker with an astronomical fine – 12/29/2021

Santos will compete in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup with several acquaintances from the professional squad. O Peixe is optimistic about good participation after bad campaigns in recent editions.

Santos should have goalkeeper Diógenes, right-back Sandro, defenders Derick and Jhonnathan, left-back Lucas Pires, midfielders Lucas Barbosa and Victor Yan and forward Fernandinho. All of them debuted or at least trained among professionals.

Diogenes has been training with the main group since the beginning of 2021, but he hasn’t played yet. Lucas Pires also did a lot of training and didn’t make his debut. Sandro, Derick, Jhonnathan, Lucas Barbosa, Victor Yan and Fernandinho have already played for Peixe.

Interestingly, Santos’ main standout didn’t even train with coach Fábio Carille. Rwan, a 20-year-old forward, was bought for R$700,000 from Flamengo-SP and expects to be promoted after Copinha. He was the top scorer for Peixe in the under-20 and under-23.

Forward Renyer, who already has eight games as a professional at Santos, will not dispute the Copinha due to a technical option. He has been released for vacation and must be traded. THE UOL Sport found that Peixe did not like his performance since returning to base. Menino da Vila has a fine of 100 million euros (BRL 637 million).

Right-back Cadu, another with experience in the main group, is injured and is clearly embezzled. The enrollment limit is 30 athletes, but Santos will list only 22. The six cut will train at CT Rei Pelé and will be stand-by. Renyer is the exception and not in the plans.

Santos’ base team for Copinha is: Diógenes, Sandro, Derick, Gustavo Moreira (Zabala) and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan (Matheus Nunes), João Victor, Ed Carlos and Lucas Barbosa (Victor Michell); Weslley Patati and Rwan.

Copinha will be played in January, and Santos is in Group 8, alongside Ferroviária, Ferroviário (PR) and Rondoniense. The matches of the key of Peixe will take place in Araraquara from the 3rd of January, in the debut against Ferroviário.

See the players pre-registered by Santos in the competition:

goalkeepers: Breno, Diógenes, Edú Araújo and Mauro

Defenders: Cadu, Derick, Gustavo Moreira, Jair Paula, Lucas Pires, Pedrinho, Sandro Perpétuo, Thiago Balieiro and Zabala

midfielders: Alex, Ed Carlos, Hyan, Jhonnathan, João Victor, Lucas Barbosa, Matheus Nunes, Rafael Moreira and Victor Yan

attackers: Andrey Quintino, Fernandinho, Kaio Henrique, Nycollas Lopo, Renyer, Rwan Seco, Victor Michell and Weslley Patati