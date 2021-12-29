Santos tries to hire Nathan, from Atlético-MG – 12/29/2021

Santos tries to hire Nathan, from Atlético-MG. Peixe’s idea is to have the midfielder on loan for at least one season.

The competition is strong, but Santos counts on the player’s will. He was encouraged by the possibility and was even advised of the chance to wear the Fish’s shirt number 10. América-MG, Fortaleza, Fluminense and Internacional are also interested.

Santos would not be able to pay Nathan’s full salary, however, he tries to convince Galo by dividing the monthly amount through the “window”. The midfielder would arrive with full title status and could appreciate in the market. Fortaleza, Flu and Inter would accept the full salary.

Atlético-MG prioritizes a negotiation for Nathan definitively, but knows that it is difficult to recover the investment in the 25-year-old athlete. Galo bought the midfielder for R$ 18 million in 2020 from Chelsea (ING) last year. Athletico’s departure for the Blues in 2015 brought in 7 million euros (BRL 23 million at the time). He worked on loan at Vitesse (HOL) and Belenenses (POR) before arriving in Belo Horizonte.

Original midfielder, Nathan has played as defensive midfielder, wing and fake 9. He has 118 games for Atlético-MG in just over three years, with 14 goals scored. The player was a reserve for most of that season under the command of former coach Cuca and only played six matches as a starter. The contract ends in June 2024. Without Cuca, Galo tries Jorge Jesus, who has just left Benfica (POR).