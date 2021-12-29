São Paulo City Hall releases flu vaccine for all ages – 12/28/2021 – Balance and Health

Vaccination against influenza in the city of São Paulo is available to all people who are over six months of age and who have not yet received an immunization against influenza in 2021. The information is provided by the Municipal Health Department.

The release of the vaccine for all age groups was announced by the city on Monday (27) and went into effect this Tuesday (28).

Vaccination against influenza in the capital of São Paulo had already been resumed since Friday (24), due to the discharge of cases of patients with flu-like symptoms. “[Existe a] attempt to alleviate the worrying picture of increase in the number of cases of patients with respiratory symptoms in recent days,” said the organ.

It is possible to take the flu vaccine together with the Covid-19, not needing to wait the 14-day gap that existed between the two in previous moments of the campaigns.

According to information from the secretariat, until this Monday (27), more than 238,000 people had been registered with respiratory conditions, including those suspected by Covid. In November this year, there were approximately 111,000 consultations of patients with flu-like symptoms.

Until then, the campaign was only offered to priority groups, such as those over 60 and pregnant women, but adherence was low. On the first day of the campaign, for example, there were only 6,000 applications.

In total, the municipal administration received 1 million doses from the Butantan Institute..

The flu epidemic has been registered for a few weeks in the city of São Paulo, being associated with the circulation of the Darwin strain of the H3N2 virus, which has a vaccine escape from the immunizing agent currently applied in both the public and private network. Even so, there was a great demand for the vaccine in private services.

In the case of São Paulo, the secretariat hopes that the campaign will reduce the number of people with flu-like symptoms who seek public health services.

Know where to get the vaccine in the city of São Paulo

In UBSs (Basic Health Units) and AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) integrated with UBS, the application starts at 7 am and ends at 7 pm. In total, there are more than 500 of these posts across the city.

There are also so-called mega-posts, where vaccination runs from 8 am to 5 pm.

Megastations in the capital

Aricanduva Shopping

UNISA Santo Amaro

São Paulo Business Center

Prestes Maia Gallery

Shopping Ibirapuera

Petz Teotônio Vilela

Campo Limpo Shopping

CEU Partners

Home Center

TCM Megastation

FMU Santo Amaro

Mega Posto Cultural Center Grajaú

Shopping Vila Olímpia

Another option is the mega drive-thrus, which runs from 8 am to 5 pm

mega drive-thrus

Paineiras Morumbi Club

TCM Drive

Villa Lobos park

Aricanduva Shopping

Dom Alvarenga Hospital

Interlagos Shopping

Subprefecture of M’Boi Mirim

Campo Limpo Shopping

Novartes Biosciences

Mega Vila Maria

Cantareira Norte Shopping

This information is valid until this Thursday (30). On December 31st and January 1st the campaign will be suspended.

The application will resume on Sunday (2) at two pharmacies on Avenida Paulista, at numbers 2371 and 266, and at Buenos Aires, Vila Lobos, Guarapiranga, Parque do Carmo, Independência and Juventude parks.