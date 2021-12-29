São Paulo keeps Soteldo in the crosshairs, but it already knows two ‘hard obstacles’ it will have in the dispute for the Venezuelan

São Paulo is interested in hiring Soteldo, a former Santos player, who should leave Toronto FC

the interest of São Paulo in soteldo excited the fan in recent days. Departing from Toronto FC, Canada, the Venezuelan midfielder has had his name linked to the Morumbi club, but the high values ​​involved in a possible negotiation and the strong competition are obstacles for the board to forward another reinforcement to the technician Rogerio Ceni.

São Paulo initially intended to bring Soteldo on loan, but after talks with Toronto officials, the possibility of a provisional assignment was discarded. The Canadians want the midfielder to leave the club for good after not having had the same success there that he had in Brazilian football wearing Santos’ shirt.

By Toronto, Soteldo played 26 games, scored four goals and gave six assists. With a salary of 1.7 million dollars a year (BRL 9.5 million), the Canadian club does not see a good cost-benefit ratio in the athlete’s stay.

In a serious financial crisis, São Paulo won’t do crazy things. Affording a salary of this magnitude is not in the plans of the board, which is trying to dry up the payroll with athletes leaving. Either way, the tall tricolor dome keeps talking to the player’s staff and trying to find some way to bring him in.

Soteldo during game between Toronto FC and Montreal, by MLS Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The problem is that São Paulo is not alone in this fight to have Soteldo. Recently the palm trees entered the dispute to have the Venezuelan in 2022. With much more financial power, Verdão could end up giving a hat to Tricolor.

One of the advantages for Tricolor to start the next year with more capacity to reinforce the cast is the possibility of a partnership with a foreign investor. Once the 2021 season came to an end, the theme had a lot of repercussions among the fans, who are eagerly awaiting news about this possible injection of money into the club. Should it occur, the chances of Soteldo wearing the São Paulo shirt increase considerably.