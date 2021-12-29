São Paulo sees Pablo in Ceará with good eyes, but it depends on the player’s will

Tricolor’s top scorer in 2021, forward is seen with good eyes by Vozão’s board and could return to work with coach Tiago Nunes

THE São Paulo is willing to nod positively to the interest of the Ceará in pablo. Last Monday, the president of Vozão, Robinson de Casto, admitted the desire to have the tricolor striker in 2022, and the board of the Morumbi club does not intend to hinder any type of negotiation involving its athlete.

It is also a wish of São Paulo that Pablo leave for the next season. His absence would considerably alleviate the club’s payroll, even if the Tricolor continues to pay part of the striker’s salaries.

In Ceara, Pablo could go back to work with Tiago Nunes, technician who commanded him in the Athletic-PR, the club in which he lived the peak of his career, conquering the South American Cup 2018 and ending the competition as top scorer with five goals.

Pablo in action for São Paulo Staff Images/Conmebol

With Tiago Nunes as coach, Pablo could play a different role from the one he used to play at São Paulo. At Athletico-PR, shirt 9 did not play so static, having more freedom to move in the offensive sector, often leaving the area.

The possibility of returning to work with Tiago Nunes is one of the strengths of Ceará’s board of directors to convince Pablo that transferring to the northeastern club is a good deal. Although it has a modest budget, Vozão has a good structure and ended the Brazilian championship of 2021 fighting for a place in the Libertadores Conmebol.

please note that Pablo renewed his link with São Paulo until the end of 2023 at the end of the season after reaching the number of games needed for the renewal to take place. In addition to extending his stay at the club, shirt 9 also won a small salary increase.

Although there is a consensus in São Paulo that the player has not had a good season, Pablo finished 2021 as the team’s top scorer, with 13 goals, and as the player who most participated in the team’s goals, with four other assists, along with Rigoni, who scored 11 times and made six passes for goal.