Sarah Poncio changes Joshua’s adoption version and defends the baby’s mother

Sarah Pôncio did a live yesterday on Instagram changing the entire version about the adoption of Josué, a baby who spent almost two years with her and who returned to live with her biological mother twenty days ago. According to the influencer, both she and the woman were deceived.

“He has a biological family that loves him. She loves him and takes good care of him. Seeing that care surprised me a lot. She was a victim like me and it would be unfair for me to deprive Joshua of his mother’s love,” explained Sarah in one excerpt from live.

Josué ended up at the Pôncios’ home in early 2020, after former nanny Cyntia Acyndel went to visit her relatives in Ceará and reported that Josué was abandoned and being abused.

“When he came to me what came is that he was abandoned, he had no one to stay with, he suffered abuse, he had nowhere to go,” said Sarah, who also said she was deprived of contact with the boy’s biological mother during the time he lived in her family mansion.

“The story she tells me is different from the story I was told. She was a victim too, just like me. She didn’t do anything wrong to abandon it, and then want to take it. It wasn’t like that,” explained Sarah, without giving any further details about the birth mother’s relationship with the boy and how he was taken from her.

According to Sarah, she only realized that there was something wrong with the story recently, when she filed adoption papers and her mother refused to sign. “If she didn’t want to sign it, it’s because something has. I started to find that strange. She’s the mother, she’s the one with custody. It’s wrong for me to keep it against the mother’s wishes. If the mother asked for it back, I’m obliged to return. And so it was done.”

After Joshua returned to live with his birth mother, Sarah came into contact with her every day to receive news of the boy. “I was very surprised and I saw how much she is a victim of this situation too. She has other children, she has two children besides Joshua. He has a biological family that loves him. She loves him and takes good care of him. See this care for me. surprised a lot.”

The influencer also said that Joshua’s mother has recorded conversations (without clarifying with whom) begging to have her son back. “She never came after me to ask me for money, absolutely nothing. She just wanted the child. She struggled but she didn’t get to me.”

So that both she and her mother don’t lose out, Sarah proposed that she move to Rio de Janeiro. That way, Joshua could continue with his birth mother and her two brothers, and also have contact with Sarah’s children, who were also raised as siblings over the past two years.

“My intention today is not to take her son away. I wanted to propose bringing her to Rio. She, his brothers, is for Joshua. I’ll do anything for him. My intention is for his good.”

In the end, Sarah even asked people to stop attacking the child’s birth mother. “She can’t leave the house with Joshua. People take pictures, threaten her. She lives in the countryside. She’s very humble. She doesn’t deserve to go through that. Don’t attack her, don’t threaten her.”

nanny prefers not to position

Denyed by Sarah, the ex-nanny of the Pontius preferred not to take a stand on the statements of the ex-mistress. She posted a message on her Inatagram, where she is already followed by more than 350,000 people.

“Guys, I know you all are texting me asking for my statement, unfortunately I won’t speak, as everyone involved knows the real story,” Cyntia wrote.

“I prefer to protect myself because I know that God is fair, I want them to know that I have a clear conscience,” added the former nanny.