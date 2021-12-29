Sarah Poncio vents about Joshua’s biological mother: ‘Victim like me’

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

Sarah Poncio made a live on Instagram this Monday (27/12) to explain the reason that made Josué return to the biological family in Ceará. The child was in the process of being adopted by the influencer along with her ex-husband, Jonathan Couto.

According to the influencer, she decided to raise the boy after believing a false story she was told. She met Joshua through a former employee, the child’s aunt.

“The story that she [a mãe de Josué] account is different from what I was told. She was a victim too, just like me. She didn’t do any bad thing to leave [ele] and then take. When he came to me, what came to me was that he had no one to stay with, that he was being abused. I had nowhere to go. This really moved me as a mother. I just wanted to help. So, I told her to bring Joshua and we’d find a way. I wasn’t going to let the child in need. He came and spent the months with us, getting attached,” said Sarah.

Sarah revealed that she found it strange when she learned that the boy’s mother did not want to sign the adoption.

“If it was exactly the way they had told me, she wouldn’t act that way. If she didn’t want to sign, her intention was not simply to give up the child, who had been told to me,” he declared.

She made a point of making it clear that she did not give up on Joshua’s adoption, but that she understands that there was no legal reason to remove him from the biological family. “She is the mother, she has custody. There was nothing registered. I am obliged to return it and that was how it was done”, explained Sarah.

Sarah also revealed that she proposed to the biological family of Josué, who lives in Ceará, to move to Rio, so the boy could grow up close to the Poncios.

“She was supposed to give me an answer. My intention today is not to take her son away, I wanted to propose to her to bring him to Rio. She, the brothers, come… He has that right. So that he can live with both of them families in harmony. It’s not fair for him to grow up thinking he was abandoned, that the family didn’t want him. She said she would think. I hope she accepts. I’ll bring her to Rio, whoever she wants. So he can grow up with my children, who are his brothers, and his blood brothers. The children are not to blame for that,” he explained.