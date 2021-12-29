Scenes from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are recreated in Unreal Engine 5

The final result of the game’s ambiance is impressive

Christian Gomm, artist who created virtual sets, this week published a video on his YouTube channel demonstrating the final result of his work to recreate one of the environments. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, like Unreal Engine 5. The scenario portrayed by gomm was the one from the small village of Riverwood.

According to the artist, the environment was created from a mixture of own resources from gomm and digitized materials, megascans and own substance materials. “The Pines were made by me using Speed ​​Tree and the Spruces were from an Unreal Market asset package”, says Christian Gomm in the video description.

“Most of the environment was done in a few days, but I added slowly as I created new photocans, including many of the stumps and trunks, all except one of the stone surfaces, some bark materials and pieces of foliage. Almost all assets in the scene are nanite enabled and range in polycount from 100,000 to 15 million triangles”, complete.

Check out images and videos made by Christian Gomm

Below we have selected some of the images and videos made available by Christian Gomm. Six months ago, the creator published a video of Western Watchtower, another place of Skyrim.

If you want to take another look at the work of the artist who works at Myrkur Games, his profile on the platform ArtStation It’s this one. It is possible to check some pieces from the artist’s portfolio through his profile on the website.



Unreal Engine 5

THE Unreal Engine 5 is a game development graphics engine tool used to produce game models for PRAÇA and Consoles. Some samples of the tool’s potential Epic Games were recently exposed in the interactive experience of The Matrix Awakens, currently available for Xbox Series S | X and PlayStation 5.

You can check the details of The Matrix Awakens in the publication below.

Via: Wccftech Source: Christian Gomm – YouTube