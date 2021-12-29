Scientists Discover First Symptom of Distinct Micron Variant of Flu – International

Runny nose/congestion and headache are some of the symptoms (photo: Pixabay) A finding made by specialists at the health insurer Discovery Health, in South Africa, may help those who still cannot differentiate the micron from the common flu. The new variant of the coronavirus presents, even before the common symptoms of sneezing and nasal secretions, an inflammation in the throat, which makes the person hoarse.

However, doctors warn that there is no pain as with regular inflammation—as with delta-variant infections—the throat becomes rough, which causes hoarseness. The information is from The Sun newspaper.

The experts came to a conclusion after analyzing a large group of patients infected by the micron. In addition to a sore throat, pain in the lumbar region was also described by those infected — the two symptoms were not identified in other variants.

Tim Spector, responsible for the study, said that the description of the patients defines the symptom as “uncommon, a sore throat they never had before”. The specialist asked that everyone who experiences the symptom do a pharmacy test and adopt isolation. If possible, it is advised to compare the result of the rapid test with a PCR.

Other common symptoms of the variant that appear before the complete development of the disease in the body are: