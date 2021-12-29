Scientists Discover First Symptom of Distinct Micron Variant of Flu – International

A finding made by specialists at the health insurer Discovery Health, in South Africa, may help those who still cannot differentiate the micron from the common flu. The new variant of the coronavirus presents, even before the common symptoms of sneezing and nasal secretions, an inflammation in the throat, which makes the person hoarse.
However, doctors warn that there is no pain as with regular inflammation—as with delta-variant infections—the throat becomes rough, which causes hoarseness. The information is from The Sun newspaper.
Tim Spector, responsible for the study, said that the description of the patients defines the symptom as “uncommon, a sore throat they never had before”. The specialist asked that everyone who experiences the symptom do a pharmacy test and adopt isolation. If possible, it is advised to compare the result of the rapid test with a PCR.
Other common symptoms of the variant that appear before the complete development of the disease in the body are:
- Runny nose/congested;
- Headache;
- Fatigue;
- Sneezing;
- night sweats;
- Body pain.
Doctors also ask the population to take the booster dose, considered essential to combat the effects of micron.