Secret Truth 2 explodes and becomes the 3rd most watched attraction in Globoplay’s history · TV News

After the end of the story generated controversy on social media, Secret Truths 2 achieved a huge feat for Globoplay. Before the end of 2021, Walcyr Carrasco’s plot reached more than 50 million hours consumed on the platform and became the third most watched product in streaming since its launch in November 2015.

Among Globoplay’s original products, Verdades Secretas 2 already occupies the first place with a large advantage. According to a company statement released this Tuesday (28), the series starring Camila Queiroz is second only to two North American series.

The first place in the ranking is the hit The Good Doctor – The Good Doctor, which has been available for three years and four months. The second place is from The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), which has been on the platform for two years and eleven months. In other words, Verdades Secretas 2 reached in three months a mark that other products took years to reach.

For Globoplay, the release in blocks of the 50 chapters of the story helped to engage the audience. External factors also played a role, such as the scandal that took Camila Queiroz away from the production’s final recordings. The end of the plot entered the catalog on the 17th, featuring two different endings.

Verdades Secretas 2 was the first soap opera made exclusively for streaming in Brazil. The broadcast of the serial on open TV is only scheduled for 2023, in a smoothed version, as exclusively informed by the TV news previously.

Director Amora Mautner declared that she is against producing a third season of the soap opera. But Globo will only discuss this possibility in the first half of 2023, after testing the acceptance of the second part on open TV. Before, Walcyr Carrasco will do a nine o’clock soap opera, scheduled to air precisely at that time.