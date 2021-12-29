‘Secret Truths 2’ exceeds 50 million hours of consumption on Globoplay; understand! | secret truths

Here’s some hot news: “secret truths two” claims to be the biggest release of an original Globoplay! Between the day of its debut, October 20th, and the last Sunday, December 26th, the first Brazilian soap opera for the streaming reached the mark of 50.007 million hours consumed on Globoplay – and became one of the contents of dramaturgy most consumed since the creation of the platform, in 2015. 😱🔥

With only 68 days of availability, the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner with artistic direction of Blackberry Mautner, is already the third most consumed content in Globoplay’s history, trailing only “The Good Doctor” (available for three years and four months) and “The Big Bang Theory” (available for two years and eleven months).

THE block publication From 50 chapters of “Secret Truths 2” engaged the audience and made the public eagerly await the continuation of the story of Angel (Camila Queiroz), Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), Visky (Rainer Cadete) and company! The outcome of the plot entered the catalog on December 17th, featuring two different endings that impacted the audience! We remind you down here 👇

🔥 There was an encounter between Angel and christian (star romulus) and several hot scenes between them:

Angel tries to resist but has sex with Cristiano

Angel and Cristiano have sex

Angel and Cristiano have sex on the porch

🔥 There was a reunion between Angel and Giovanna, and their sexual tension exploded:

Envy? Hatred? Love? Understand Giovanna and Angel’s conflicting relationship

🔥 And this tension only ended when the two went to bed:

Angel and Giovanna have sex and have a hot night at the blonde’s house

🔥 And we know Lara/Moon (Julia Byrro):

Lara poses as Moon for the first time

🔥 The model made the temperature rise in the pink book programs:

Lua is more confident in her second pink book

Lua makes a pink book with a couple

🔥 We killed Visky, and we even found out who his father is:

Visky is surprised by his father in the club

🔥 We follow the tragic story of laila (Erika Januza):

Blanche gives medicine with her tongue in Laila’s mouth

Laila discovers Ariel’s betrayal with Blanche

Laila overdoses

🔥 And we discover the universe of Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) and their fantasies:

Percy ties, blindfolds and smears Angel with honey during sex

Percy burns Angel with cigarette

Angel is handcuffed around the neck by Percy

🔥 We follow the saga of Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and your case “in the family”:

Giotto masturbates thinking about Matheus, who has sex with Betty

Giotto and Matheus have sex

Matheus takes advantage of Irina’s fight with Visky to kiss her

Matheus and Lorenzo meet in the sauna

