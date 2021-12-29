See how to use this medicinal plant!

One of the most used medicinal plants in Brazil is certainly mint, as it brings several benefits to different areas of the body. Furthermore, it can be used to make tea, to create essential oils, in addition to being able to enhance various recipes. There is even the development of nutritional and medicinal products that appropriate the properties of mint to generate pain relief.

Not to mention the fact that mint is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, containing vitamins A and C, as well as iron, calcium, phosphorus and potassium. Here are some of the benefits of mint!

Soothing Effect

Mint has exclusive properties capable of generating well-being for those who consume it. Thus, it is common to find the plant in the composition of medicinal products aimed at alleviating anxiety, stress symptoms and depression.

A good tip is to use the essential oils of mint, which, through the sense of smell, can provide real moments of relief. Furthermore, tea can also be a powerful tranquilizer and is delicious, perfect for hours of relaxation.

Read more: Learn this simple and easy orange peel tea recipe

Fighting diseases and pain

Mint’s antioxidant properties will stimulate the development of immunity and thus bring health through prevention. In addition, the plant also contains an antispasmodic effect that will provide relaxation for the body and intestine.

So, mint will be perfect to fight cases of intestinal pain and cramps, digestive disorders, nausea and vomiting. And it also has vasodilating properties, which will relieve headaches and improve circulation.

powerful anti-flu

It is already known that mint will also be helping to treat colds and flu, especially when combined with ginger. That’s because mint has ascorbic acid, menthol and tinol, substances that are great for fighting nasal congestion and sore throat.

So, you can be consuming mint through teas to fight the flu, or also using essential oils. In this case, the oils can be rubbed into the hands and used as a kind of vaporization, inhaling the smell through the nostrils. This will certainly provide quick nasal decongestion and relief from cold symptoms.