Seer Who Predicted Sept. 11 and Princess Diana Death Believes There Will Be New Pandemic in 2022 | world and science



Bulgarian blind seer Vangelia Gushterova is known as “Baba Vanga” and “Nostradamus of the Balkans” – Reproduction

Bulgarian blind seer Vangelia Gushterova is known as “Baba Vanga” and “Nostradamus of the Balkans”reproduction

Published 12/28/2021 2:57 PM

Blind Bulgarian seer Vangelia Gushterova, known as “Baba Vanga” and also “Nostradamus of the Balkans”, who died in 1996, who predicted the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York and the death of Princess Diana, left predictions for a number of years. For 2022, she predicts the emergence of another pandemic.

According to her, the discovery of a new deadly virus will take place in Siberia, according to the written texts that were left by her.

She also stated that next year there will be a serious water crisis with a shortage of drinking water in several cities around the world. She also wrote that river pollution will increase and a tsunami will devastate Asia and Australia.

Furthermore, in 2022, Baba Vanga also foresees an alien invasion in 2022. According to her, an asteroid sent by extraterrestrials in 2017 will attack planet Earth next year.

The Bulgarian was also known for the alleged hits also on the nuclear accident in Chernobyl, the 2004 tsunami in Asia and the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union. According to international media, the seer has about 85% accuracy in her predictions.