Sergipe registers first death from Influenza A H3N2, says State Health Department | Sergipe

A 36-year-old woman, resident of Aracaju, died from complications caused by Influenza A H3N2. The information was released by the Health Department of Sergipe (SES), in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (28), but the death happened on the 20th.

According to the SES, the woman had asthmatic bronchitis. Her death is registered in the Epidemiological Alert released by the secretariat, which details the state’s situation regarding the spread of Influenza.

Until this Monday (27), the State’s Central Laboratory had confirmed 257 cases, in 32 municipalities. Four people had to be hospitalized because of the disease, two in Aracaju, one in Tomar do Geru and one in Itabaianinha.

Also according to SES, most cases registered in the state are people between 20 and 29 years. They represent 27.7% of positive cases so far.

Managers of Regional Hospitals and Emergency Care Units (UPAS) of the Public Network met this Tuesday with the director of Health Surveillance. They were unanimous in pointing out the increase in the volume of care, mainly caused by cases of flu syndrome, in some hospitals, accounting for 80% of cases that have arrived at the emergency gates.