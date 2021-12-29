Sertanejo Maurílio worsens and his health concerns the medical team: “Septic shock”

– Continues after the ad –



This Tuesday (28), sad news about the singer’s health Maurilio who are paired with Luiza, was released, the singer has a widespread infection, as reported by the portal G1.

Luísa Sonza, with health problems, reveals that she needed to be medicated before performing shows

The countryman Maurílio had a worrying worsening in his health, he has been hospitalized since the middle of the month because of a series of cardiac arrests.

The doctor and doctor, Wandervan Azevedo, who has been accompanying the singer in recent days, revealed that even though he is improving his health, he still inspires care.

The doctor also revealed that the situation was very complicated

“He got worse today”, account. He explains that the team changed the medication, but the news is worrying: “Septic shock. The pulmonary condition worsened”, explains.

Septic shock is a widespread infection in the body. The condition is extremely dangerous and can lead to death. Maurilius was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, a disease in which one or more pulmonary arteries become blocked by a blood clot.

Singer Luiza, from the duo with Maurílio, asks for a blood donation for the singer: Any type

In recent days, the backlands world has been dismayed by the serious health problem of Maurílio, who is paired with Luiza.

On the occasion, the singer spoke about the health status of the singer who is still hospitalized in a coma. In an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, Luiza opened her heart and told details of all the fear since when her stage partner got sick behind the scenes of the DVD recording.

"When we arrived at the dressing room to wait for our time to participate, Maurílio was already complaining that he wasn't feeling well. And U.S."