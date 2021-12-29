Sesau confirms first case of H3N2 in Roraima

The State Health Department confirmed late on Tuesday, 28, the first positive case for Influenza H3N2 in Roraima.

According to Sesau, the confirmation exam was issued by Lacen/Roraima (Central Public Health Laboratory of Roraima), and presents a positive record for Boa Vista, in a woman, recently arrived from a trip, in which she presented flu-like symptoms and sought the HGR (Hospital Geralde Roraima Rubens de Souza Bento), where she was notified and, later, the Respiratory Viral Panel was carried out, being confirmed for Influenza A (H3N2).

The patient is in good health and continues to be monitored. The municipal team will be responsible for monitoring and completing the epidemiological surveillance.

The General Health Surveillance Coordination, through the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center, issued Alert Notice No. 06 for all municipalities, informing about the circulation of the influenza A virus in the State.

In the Alert Note, guidance was given to health professionals regarding the notification of possible cases, as well as guidance on the importance of intensifying vaccination against influenza and alerting the population about preventive measures.

Sesau emphasizes that influenza surveillance, as recommended by the Ministry of Health, is carried out by sentinel surveillance for Influenza Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

In the state, the Hospital Geral de Roraima and the Hospital da Criança Santo Antônio are the sentinel units included for monitoring.

Sesau also reinforces that it has made available to all municipalities vaccines against influenza to accelerate the immunization of the population.